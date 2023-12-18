(Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to launch a private legal repository has raised fears that an existing open platform will close, as a growing list of datasets disappears in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Supreme People’s Court will launch a database next month that’s only accessible to court officials, Caixin recently reported. Judicial officials have pushed to migrate court documents to the intranet, the news outlet said last week, citing unnamed court personnel in Beijing and provinces including Jiangsu.

Some Chinese law professors have expressed concern Beijing will retire the current dataset, China Judgments Online, once the new site is live. Under Chinese law, court judgments should be disclosed except for cases related to national security, personal privacy, underage teenagers and mediations.

“Disclosing judgments carries the goal of the rule of law,” Lao Dongyan, a law professor at Tsinghua University, wrote on China’s microblogging platform Weibo two days after the Caixin report. Her post has drawn more than 40,000 likes.

The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While President Xi Jinping has sought to burnish the reputation of China’s legal system, the nation’s courts are beholden to the ruling Communist Party. The official People’s Daily newspaper has praised the existing database for improving judicial transparency and helping journalists investigate official corruption.

Any deletion would likely fan investor fears about China’s increasingly opaque system. Beijing continued to withhold the release of youth jobless rate last week, saying it needed more time to improve the methodology. China has also stopped releasing some corporate data and halted overseas access to a popular academic database.

The legal platform, which holds more than 143 million rulings and launched in 2013, has been the subject of scrutiny before. In 2021, about 11 million court rulings were removed from the site in a “migration” process, the South China Morning Post reported.

One Weibo user, who identified themselves as a lawyer, called the platform critical to corporate due diligence. Removing public access to the judgments, they added, would only benefit “crooks and scoundrels.”

