(Bloomberg) -- China’s oil trading giant Unipec says it will continue to monitor the market after global prices rallied and Russian crude tumbled following its invasion of Ukraine, adding that it won’t be “reckless.”

“Everyone wants to buy cheap oil but we’re an enterprise,” Zhang Jing, senior oil markets analyst for China International United Petroleum & Chemical Co., or Unipec, said during a conference streamed online in response to a question about the possibility of China taking Russian barrels. “We’ve already seen the public opinion and it’s really harsh.”

Buyers are shunning Russian barrels, whether it’s Urals that’s transported from the Baltic and Black Sea, or ESPO and Sokol from the nation’s Far East. They’re facing financial hurdles as banks pull out, and reputation damage similar to the backlash Shell Plc received after it bought cheap flagship Urals crude.

“We have to consider all of the things at all levels including whether sanctions will be involved, or whether the cargo is insured,” Zhang said at the conference hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. “We will continue to observe how things will develop but we will not be a reckless company in this market.”

