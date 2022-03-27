(Bloomberg) -- Sinopec’s profits soared last year as China’s biggest oil refiner benefited from higher energy prices and a booming economic recovery.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., as it’s officially known, posted annual net income last year of 72 billion yuan ($11.3 billion), according to an exchange filing. That’s up from 33.4 billion yuan in 2020 and compares with an estimate of 70 billion yuan from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The company’s core refining business experienced a strong recovery last year as travel rebounded and trucks needed to ferry a record amount of goods, with the economy bouncing back from the pandemic. The economy has been challenged this year as oil processing in the country dropped with the activity restrained by Beijing’s strict adherence to a Covid Zero policy.

Capital expenditure this year is estimated at 198 billion yuan, compared with 167.9 billion yuan in 2021, as Sinopec and its fellow state-owned oil majors continue to face pressure to boost natural gas drilling and keep oil production high. Cnooc Ltd. reports earnings Wednesday, while PetroChina Co. files on Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.