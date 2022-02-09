(Bloomberg) -- Coverage of Eileen Gu, the U.S. born phenom who skis for Team China, has dominated Chinese media since she won her first gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics Tuesday. Shortly after, Gu’s first sit-down interview from the games was released by a surprising outlet: China’s top anti-graft watchdog.

The Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection posted a 10-minute video clip of the interview with Gu onto its website a few hours after she won the Women’s Freestyle Big Air event. During the exchange, recorded on Feb. 4, Gu discussed her preparations for the games, why she has a dragon icon on her ski coats and her dedication to extreme sports.

Like many other Chinese government departments, the anti-graft agency has a newspaper that it publishes and a team of reporters who cover issues relevant to its work, as well as a smaller number of other issues. It recently featured a special section focused on the Winter Olympics, interviewed the top official overseeing Team China and even published an interview with Gu’s mother done immediately after the 18-year-old won the gold medal.

Other ministries have also published content about Gu, with the Ministry of Transport, for example, posting a story about her grandmother, who was an engineer at the ministry. She has also featured prominently in state media. The Global Times newspaper ran a front page story Wednesday that said Gu’s “confidence, passion and courage inspire Chinese youth.”

On social media, news that the National Basketball Association’s Kevin Durant had started following Gu on Instagram became a trending topic in China Wednesday on the Twitter-like Weibo platform. A story published in 1998 by a journal backed by the China Association for Science and Technology that details how Gu’s mother, Gu Yan, graduated from Peking University and worked as a Wall Street banker also began circulating on social media.

It’s not all been positive. Asked about criticism of her choice to represent China and not the U.S. at the Olympics, Gu told reporters at a briefing Tuesday that she’d made the decision with the best intentions in mind. “If people don’t believe me, people don’t like me, that’s their loss,” she said. “They’re never going to win the Olympics.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.