(Bloomberg) -- China’s $740 billion offshore bond market awaits a fresh test of how creditors are protected by an ambiguous form of payment support, as a key court decision looms for one of the country’s biggest defaulters.

A five-day trial concluded Tuesday in Hong Kong involving lawsuits effectively filed by holders of Peking University Founder Group Corp. dollar bonds with so-called keepwell deeds, a vague pledge of funding support from issuers’ parent companies. A ruling on whether the delinquent borrower should honor those obligations is expected after a final hearing on Feb. 3, according to Judge Jonathan Harris.

His decision will shed more light on how the judiciary in Hong Kong, the main battlefield for legal disputes over Chinese firms’ soured offshore debt, treats the validity of a key mechanism that helped China Inc. raise hundreds of billions of dollars. The case is drawing extra scrutiny because Founder Group’s restructuring administrator rejected creditors’ claims on five keepwell notes in 2020.

Founder Group, the business arm of a top Chinese university, became one of the nation’s largest defaulters after missing payments on billions of dollars in debt. Spun off from Peking University in 1986, the company had grown into a conglomerate with medical, Internet and commodities-trading businesses before debt issues emerged.

The trial has involved lawsuits filed more than a year ago by four offshore units of Founder Group that were used as issuance vehicles for $1.7 billion of keepwell bonds. The units, now controlled by liquidators, are alleging breaches of the keepwell deeds by their parent, Hong Kong court records show.

Popular among Chinese offshore bond sellers, keepwell provisions are a sort of gentleman’s agreement that entail a commitment to maintain an issuer’s solvency but stop short of a payment guarantee from the parent company. How legally binding they are has become a key point of contention in recent years, as a slowing economy and Beijing’s campaign to cut debt risk unleashed record waves of delinquencies.

In a landmark victory for investors, judicial authorities in Shanghai issued an order in 2020 that effectively endorsed a Hong Kong court’s ruling that validated the keepwell agreement attached to defaulter CEFC Shanghai International Group Ltd.’s euro-denominated notes.

Founder Group’s case presents a different challenge, given the restructuring administrator’s rejection of keepwell claims and the perception that actual enforcement of such rulings has to be executed in mainland China.

The plaintiffs want “a decision which they could use as evidence” to the mainland judiciary, rather than one that seeks to enforce keepwells, Harris said in court Tuesday.

