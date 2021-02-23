(Bloomberg) -- China’s overseas energy financing dropped to the lowest level since 2008 after the global pandemic paused deal-making in developing nations for everything from power plants to mines.

Financing for foreign energy sector projects fell by 43% to $4.6 billion, according to Boston University’s Global Energy Finance Database database, which tracks data from two state-owned development banks. More than half of the lending was for a natural gas pipeline project in Nigeria, the data showed.

The coronavirus has sputtered negotiations and exacerbated the recent drop in project financing from President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. Infrastructure projects funded by China’s initiative in developing nations, such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have suffered issues including heavy debt loads.

“Power plant deals are not something you can do on your iPhone and it takes a lot of negotiation in structuring the finance and engineering specs,” said Kevin Gallagher, a professor at Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies.

China has previously denied U.S. criticism that the initiative leads to debt traps, while acknowledging that countries have had difficulties repaying loans due to the pandemic-induced global recession. Pakistan has had informal talks for relief on payments for power projects Beijing financed over the past eight years, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Three projects financed by Chinese state-owned lenders received concessional loans last year, according to a brief by Boston University. It indicates that China is “trying to be more attuned to the debt sustainability aspects, by giving more concessional finance you have a better chance of getting paid back because the bill won’t be as large,” said Gallagher.

China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China have provided $245.8 billion worth of financing for the energy sector since 2000, according to Boston University.

Below is a breakdown of China’s overseas energy financing in 2020 by country:

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.