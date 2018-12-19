(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China said that it will create a new facility to provide cheap, medium-term funding for banks lending to smaller businesses, in a further step to support the backbone of the economy as output slows.

The central bank will offer a “targeted” version of its Medium Term Lending Facility, according to a statement released by the central bank late Wednesday

The targeted funds offer loans of as long as three years to banks that support the real economy and are compliant with regulatory rules at a rate of 3.15 percent -- lower than charged for current facilities with shorter duration

China’s private sector, overwhelmingly made up of small businesses, has struggled this year as a campaign to curb shadow banking has closed off previous sources of funding

Qualifying large commercial banks, joint-stock banks and city commercial banks can apply for the funding; the central bank will decide on the amount of funds to be provided depending on the growth of their lending to small and micro-sized enterprises and private companies, the central bank said in a separate statement

The move is a further step by the PBOC in the direction of targeted lending arrangements similar in design to those operated previously by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England

China’s large commercial lenders have lagged in increasing lending to the smaller firms this year, even amid an official campaign to shore up the private sector

