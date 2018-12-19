(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China said that it will create a new facility to provide cheap, medium-term funding for banks lending to smaller businesses, in a further step to support the backbone of the economy as output slows.

Key Insights

  • The central bank will offer a “targeted” version of its Medium Term Lending Facility, according to a statement released by the central bank late Wednesday
  • The targeted funds offer loans of as long as three years to banks that support the real economy and are compliant with regulatory rules at a rate of 3.15 percent -- lower than charged for current facilities with shorter duration
  • China’s private sector, overwhelmingly made up of small businesses, has struggled this year as a campaign to curb shadow banking has closed off previous sources of funding
  • Qualifying large commercial banks, joint-stock banks and city commercial banks can apply for the funding; the central bank will decide on the amount of funds to be provided depending on the growth of their lending to small and micro-sized enterprises and private companies, the central bank said in a separate statement

Get More

  • The move is a further step by the PBOC in the direction of targeted lending arrangements similar in design to those operated previously by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England
  • China’s large commercial lenders have lagged in increasing lending to the smaller firms this year, even amid an official campaign to shore up the private sector

