(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China’s Governor Yi Gang reaffirmed a pledge to make the yuan exchange rate more flexible, while vowing to improve the monetary policy.

The central bank will keep the yuan basically stable at a reasonable equilibrium level, Yi reiterated in a meeting held Thursday to study the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress, according to a statement published by the PBOC.

Yi also pledged to safeguard the currency’s stability and facilitate economic growth. The PBOC will work to build a modern central bank system, a critical task set out by the party congress, he said.

The PBOC has taken a cautious approach with monetary easing this year, as it relied more on directives and innovative tools to spur bank lending and targeted stimulus for sectors such as property and small businesses. Its easing stance, in contrast with the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, has pushed the yuan to the lowest level since 2007.

The PBOC will deepen financial reforms to enhance the financial sector’s ability to serve the real economy, according to Yi. He also vowed to enhance financial regulation and strengthen the system for protecting financial stability, in order to safeguard economic security.

