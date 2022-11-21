(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank asked lenders to stabilize lending to property developers and construction firms, the latest effort by policymakers to contain the real estate crisis and bolster economic growth.

The People’s Bank of China also supports the “reasonable” extension of existing real estate development loans and trust loans, it said in a statement after a Monday meeting with commercial banks. The meeting was jointly organized by the central bank and the banking regulator.

