(Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are becoming stingier as the nation’s economic pain deepens, threatening to delay a much-needed consumption rebound and cause deflation to become more entrenched.

For Simon Wang, the multinational tech company he works for in eastern China has eschewed week-long team-building outings across the country in favor of day trips to nearby cities via bus. At Alex Zhang’s energy investment firm, birthday bonuses are getting cut by a third. Others said companies are asking them to book trains for travel over planes.

“I’m so jealous that I could cry,” said Wang, who said he’d heard of the glory days of big corporate spending from senior colleagues. By the time he joined in 2020, the party was over.

Businesses spent 7 trillion yuan ($975 billion) last year on corporate travel, catering and employee benefits — about 3% less than they did before the pandemic in 2019, according to data provided by Shanghai-based research firm iResearch. Corporate spending adds up to about 15% of China’s overall retail sales, a significant contributor to economic growth.

The frugality has become more entrenched in recent years as the economic slowdown and real estate turmoil spur people to save rather than spend. Falling prices are lowering corporate income and hampering demand. President Xi Jinping’s government has also warned the banking sector to abandon “hedonistic” lifestyles and toe the Communist Party line, exacerbating the issue.

“State-owned enterprises and other firms alike are all tightening costs,” said iResearch analyst Sun Te, who added that even if companies are bullish about their own revenue prospects, a downbeat economy can spur them to control costs anyway.

The corporate cutbacks may just be the start, with Beijing recently ordering government officials to “get used to belt-tightening” as it seeks to defuse mounting local debt risks and reduce corruption. Local authorities have gone as far as to encourage workers to carpool and take food waste into account in performance evaluations.

The measures may add to the gloom, considering UBS Securities estimates about a fifth of retail sales in China is related to government spending.

Hotels Hurt

Hotels and airlines are among the firms hit hardest by slimmer corporate budgets. Since tourism booms in China are concentrated mostly around the few week-long national holidays held each year, such companies depend on business travel for stable flows of income.

Big names in business are negotiating more aggressively for lower rates, said one foreign hotel professional in Beijing, who asked not to be identified discussing internal company strategy. He said he walked away from deals with about 10 corporate clients this year because their demands didn’t make business sense.

Tech firms have pushed employees to book cheaper hotels, he said, adding that financial institutions in Shanghai are cutting costs by canceling traditional Lunar New Year dinners. His hotel chain has recorded about 30 scrapped gala dinners in recent weeks worth a combined 10 million yuan.

Other firms are canceling events in the wake of Beijing’s anti-graft crackdowns. Following a campaign targeting pharmaceutical firms, the hotel professional said he’s lost some 50 million yuan in recent months in bookings for rooms and conferences related to that sector.

The pullback is likely to continue, according to Chen Xin, head of China leisure and transport research at UBS. He predicts a slump in spending on business travel alone will fall as much as 30% this quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

That’s left some workers — including Zhang from the state-owned energy investment firm — nervous about what’s to come.

He cited trims to birthday benefits as one example of recent cost cutting. In prior years, employees received a cash card worth 500 yuan, but that’s since been reduced to 333 yuan.

“The first thing the senior employees did when they receive the cash card was to double check the amount. When they realized it’s really less than before, they sighed,” Zhang said. “I am kind of worried about whether benefits will continue to get cut.”

--With assistance from Colum Murphy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.