(Bloomberg) -- China’s pig population has recovered to a six-year high as the industry draws a line under an African swine fever outbreak that struck three years ago. The country now has 449 million hogs, more than the U.S. and Brazilian herds combined. While the growth in pig numbers has pushed down prices of China’s most popular source of protein, they are forecast to rebound later this year, which would add to inflationary pressure in the economy.

