Kunlun Energy Co. will sell a 60% stake in the Beijing gas pipeline and a 75% stake in Dalian LNG company for 40.9 billion yuan ($6.3 billion) to the new state-owned firm known as PipeChina, according to a statement to Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday. Kunlun Energy is a PetroChina subsidiary that owns the majority of a gas pipeline feeding Beijing, as well as LNG import infrastructure.

China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corp. is part of efforts made by President Xi Jinping’s government to consolidate the nation’s major pipelines and other midstream facilities into a single firm to boost competition among drillers and downstream oil and gas sellers. The entity officially started operations in October.

In July, PipeChina reached an agreement with PetroChina and Sinopec, to give them $56 billion in cash and shares for pipelines, storage tanks, LNG terminals and other facilities.

PipeChina will pay for the Kunlun Energy assets in cash in two installments, and the deal is still pending approval from authorities, PetroChina said in the stock market filing.

