Chinese officials need to consider direct support to households in order to spur economic growth, according to longtime China economist Michael Pettis, floating a proposition Beijing has been reluctant to embrace.

The world’s second-largest economy may potentially see a revival in confidence — and thus consumption — this year, said Pettis, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in an interview on Bloomberg TV with Tom Mackenzie. He warned that such a recovery isn’t guaranteed, and may require more action from Beijing.

“If it doesn’t happen, then what we’re really left with is fiscal stimulus directed to the household sector,” Pettis said Monday.

The Chinese government set an ambitious economic growth target of around 5% at its annual policy meeting last week — a goal that many analysts say will require more stimulus. While authorities announced some measures, including the issuance of special sovereign debt, the event was otherwise light on specifics about how to engineer the expansion.

Some economists have criticized the government’s lack of direct support for households, which have been reluctant to spend amid a property and sentiment malaise.

Pettis said China needs to rely on consumption to drive growth as other parts of the economy continue to struggle. The property sector is likely to contract further while the focus on more manufacturing-led growth will have limited success in a world where many Western nations want to limit China’s influence, he said.

Unlike the US and other advanced economies, China’s ruling Communist Party has long been averse to aid in the form of direct household support, including cash handouts. President Xi Jinping has repeatedly warned that China cannot fall into the trap of “welfarism” or “feeding the lazy.”

In the absence of more strength in manufacturing and real estate, “I don’t really see the alternative,” Pettis said.

