Jan 3, 2022
China’s PMI, Indonesia Inflation Warning, Singapore GDP: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- China’s December Caixin manufacturing PMI will be a key data release in the first week of 2022. We expect the gauge to show the economy is stabilizing but yet to regain traction
- China’s hot factory-gate inflation is poised to cool in 2022, while consumer price inflation will probably pick up but remain relatively mild
- A wall of maturing debt and a surge in seasonal demand for cash will test China’s financial markets this month, putting pressure on the central bank to ensure sufficient liquidity
- Indonesia must be watchful of price pressures this year, the finance chief said, offering a rare warning for an economy that’s enjoyed benign inflation in 2021
- Singapore’s recovery accelerated in the final three months of 2021, with easing virus restrictions and strong manufacturing helping push the economy to its fastest full-year growth in more than a decade
- South Korea’s export growth eased substantially in December, and is set to slow further in 2022 as external demand normalizes and the base of comparison becomes less favorable
- The White House is likely to nominate economist Philip Jefferson for a seat on the Fed board of governors, according to people familiar with the matter
- Asia and European factory activity continued expanding in December, lifted by resilient demand and easing supply-chain bottlenecks
- Turkish inflation surged to a 19-year high in December, propelled by a slump in the lira and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for cheaper borrowing
- Wall Street’s push to refill office towers across the country has been derailed again
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.