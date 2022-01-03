(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

China’s December Caixin manufacturing PMI will be a key data release in the first week of 2022. We expect the gauge to show the economy is stabilizing but yet to regain traction China’s hot factory-gate inflation is poised to cool in 2022, while consumer price inflation will probably pick up but remain relatively mild A wall of maturing debt and a surge in seasonal demand for cash will test China’s financial markets this month, putting pressure on the central bank to ensure sufficient liquidity

Indonesia must be watchful of price pressures this year, the finance chief said, offering a rare warning for an economy that’s enjoyed benign inflation in 2021

Singapore’s recovery accelerated in the final three months of 2021, with easing virus restrictions and strong manufacturing helping push the economy to its fastest full-year growth in more than a decade

South Korea’s export growth eased substantially in December, and is set to slow further in 2022 as external demand normalizes and the base of comparison becomes less favorable

The White House is likely to nominate economist Philip Jefferson for a seat on the Fed board of governors, according to people familiar with the matter

Asia and European factory activity continued expanding in December, lifted by resilient demand and easing supply-chain bottlenecks

Turkish inflation surged to a 19-year high in December, propelled by a slump in the lira and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for cheaper borrowing

Wall Street’s push to refill office towers across the country has been derailed again

