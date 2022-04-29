(Bloomberg) -- China’s top leaders pledged to meet economic targets, a sign it may step up stimulus to support growth during the country’s worst Covid outbreak since 2020.

Authorities should “strengthen macro adjustments, strive to achieve full year economic and social development goals, and keep the economy running within a reasonable range,” the Communist Party’s Politburo said Friday, according to a report by state broadcaster China Central Television, citing a statement from the Politburo meeting.

It also vowed to support the healthy growth of platform companies, reiterating remarks from the State Council earlier this week.

The Politburo, led by President Xi Jinping, reiterated support for its “dynamic Covid Zero policy.” It added that efforts will be made to boost domestic consumption and help the stable and healthy development of the property market.

The meeting had been highly anticipated for clues on what China would do to boost the economy, which has been challenged by a wave of coronavirus infections and Beijing’s strict adherence to its Covid Zero strategy. Economists forecast gross domestic product to grow just 4.9% this year, well short of the government target of around 5.5%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.