(Bloomberg) -- China’s pork prices are likely to rebound in the second half of the year, according to Liu Yonghao, chairman of New Hope Group, the country’s biggest animal feed maker and one of the top meat suppliers.

“This pork cycle has been longer than expected, but we still have confidence,” Liu told reporters on the sidelines of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on Monday. “There are better chances that hog producers will stop making losses in the second half.”

Liu’s remarks echo views in the industry that prices of the country’s most popular meat are set to rise as farmers reduce their hog herds, while demand may improve later in the year during the traditional season for peak demand.

The agriculture ministry cut its target for the sow herd last week to 39 million head from 41 million, the first such move since the goal was set in 2021. The sow herd was at 40.67 million at the end of January, after dropping for 13 straight months.

The boom and bust periods in the Chinese hog market, the so-called pork cycle, usually last three or four years as farmers expand herds to capture higher prices, only for the additional supply to later overwhelm demand. Hog prices are still hovering around the lowest levels in years.

