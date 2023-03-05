(Bloomberg) -- China’s top legislators convene for annual conference in Beijing today.

Click here to read Premier Li Keqiang’s work report delivered at the National People’s Congress, in English and in Chinese.

Click here to read the Ministry of Finance’s report in English and Chinese.

Click here to read the National Development and Reform Commission’s report in English and Chinese.

Story: China Sets Modest Growth Target as Economic Risks Persist

Details: China Sets 2023 GDP Target; Defense Spending: NPC Highlights

Summary: China Sets 2023 Economic Goals; Deficit Ratio at 3%: NPC Update

(Updates with MOF and NDRC reports)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.