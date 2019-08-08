China's Producer Price Index Contracts for First Time Since 2016

(Bloomberg) -- China’s producer price index contracted for the first time in nearly three years, dimming the outlook for manufacturers’ profits amid the China-U.S. trade war.

Factory prices fell 0.3% in July from a year earlier, a bigger decline than the median estimate of -0.1% by economists

The consumer price index rose 2.8% year-on-year, faster than forecast, according to the National Bureau of Statistics

Key Insights

Faster consumer price gains coupled with falling producer prices makes it tough for the People’s Bank of China to respond via monetary policy

“It’s unlikely for August to have a rebound given the trade war has taken a nasty turn,” said Jeff Ng, Asia chief economist at Continuum Economics in Singapore. "We expect support in the fiscal policy measures released earlier to alleviate pressure on corporates, but industrial profits continue to be challenged”

“Negative producer prices indicate a renewed risk of deflation on the back of an industrial downturn,’’ said Raymond Yeung, chief China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Hong Kong. “There is still pressure for China to adjust interest rates downward.’’

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, was steady at 1.6%

Prices of fresh fruit jumped 39.1% from a year ago while pork prices increased 27%, the two combined pushing up CPI by 1.22 percentage points, according to the NBS statement

