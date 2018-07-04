(Bloomberg) -- China’s bad loans from the real estate sector will increase by at least 20 percent this year as a campaign by regulators batters the property market, according to a survey of lenders and bad-loan managers.

The property market will see an “increasing correction” under heavier restrictions, leading to a rise in the non-performing loan ratio linked to the sector to about 1.5 percent, China Orient Asset Management Co. said in its latest annual survey. While the bad loan ratio in the property industry is low, the level is edging towards the economy’s average of 1.75 percent, according to the survey.

The report echoes a chorus of warnings on the dangers mounting in China’s property market, which could ripple through the banking system and drag down economic growth. Authorities have renewed their drive to cool speculation and have tightened access to credit, increasing “market distortions” and exposing debt risks, a state researcher said Wednesday.

About half of the respondents in China Orient’s annual survey, which interviewed 391 respondents from commercial banks and asset management firms, said a property price decline of 20 percent or more will put banks under significant pressure. Less than one-third thought stress will come with a 30 percent value correction or more.

Real estate-related loans may represent more than 56 percent of all outstanding loans this year, despite fewer new loans flowing into the sector, according to the survey. That’s about the same level seen in the first three quarters last year.

Stress Poll

“If home prices fall 20 percent to 30 percent, reacting excessively to the relentless polices,” or if the market reacts poorly to a property tax, “industry risks will burst out one by one,” according to the survey report. “That would break the risk cushion of banks.”

Highlighting the vulnerabilities of the nation’s smaller lenders, a local ratings firm downgraded Guiyang Rural Commercial Bank Co., citing a surge in bad loans that has nearly wiped out the capital of the Chinese rural bank. China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co. said the lender’s capital adequacy ratio fell below 1 percent after non-performing loans rose, according to a June 29 statement.

While Chinese policy makers are trying to introduce some much-needed financial discipline into the highly indebted property industry, the worry is that defaults will jump and economic growth will take a hit. Real estate accounts for about 20 percent of China’s gross domestic product, when both direct and indirect contributions are considered, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Shares of Chinese property companies have slumped as investors have grown more nervous about their prospects. An index of 22 Chinese developers, listed mostly in Hong Kong, fell 2.8 percent in morning trading on Wednesday, bringing the decline this week to 5.7 percent.

--With assistance from Zhang Dingmin.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Emma Dong in Shanghai at edong10@bloomberg.net;Jun Luo in Shanghai at jluo6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam at sbhaktavatsa@bloomberg.net, Sam Mamudi

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.