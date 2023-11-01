(Bloomberg) -- China’s outstanding property loans fell on a yearly basis for the first time on record, underlining stress in the sector despite official assurances of stabilizing declines.

The outstanding amount of loans to the property sector fell 100 billion yuan to 53.19 trillion yuan ($7.3 trillion) at the end of September compared with the level a year earlier, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China on Wednesday. That’s the first year-on-year drop in the data going back to 2005.

Outstanding mortgages declined 490 billion yuan to 38.42 trillion yuan during the same period, the second straight quarter of year-on-year contractions.

Despite the historic drop in loans, the PBOC said in its statement the overall slowdown in property loans has stabilized, adding that the pace of declines by the end of September was unchanged from August.

China’s ongoing housing crisis remains a serious drag on the economy, even though other sectors such as industrial production have recorded some improvement in recent months. The vast real estate sector contracted 2.7% in the third quarter, the biggest quarterly drop this year, according to official statistics.

Authorities have guided banks to step up lending support to property developers over the past year. That’s kept property development loans afloat, with the outstanding amount rising 500 billion yuan to 13.17 trillion yuan by the end of September compared with a year ago.

