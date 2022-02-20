(Bloomberg) -- China’s provincial governments are bracing for a tough year, predicting income growth from taxes and land sales will slow or even decline, putting them under severe fiscal pressure as they try to spend more to support a faltering economy.

Some local authorities are predicting their general revenue this year will be significantly weaker than an expected national economic growth target of at least 5%, according to an analysis of budget reports released by 30 of China’s 31 provinces. In addition, the housing market slump will likely continue to take a toll on income from land sales in large swathes of the country, with the wealthiest provinces among the worst hit.

The deteriorating situation means provinces will struggle to pay for infrastructure spending to drive up economic growth, and be forced to borrow more to fund new projects, boosting debt levels that they have been ordered to curb.

Of the budget reports released, 28 provinces expect fiscal revenue growth to slow this year compared with 2021, with 15 forecasting general fiscal income will rise at half the pace of last year or even slower, according to Bloomberg calculations. That includes regional economic powerhouses Beijing, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Chongqing, whose per capita gross domestic product are among the highest in the country.

“All regions -- no matter how developed or underdeveloped -- face enormous pressures given the macro-economic headwinds this year,” said Zhang Yiqun, a senior researcher at the Society of Public Finance of China, a thinktank led by former finance minister Lou Jiwei.

S&P Global Ratings estimates that the gap between local government’ total income -- including their own revenue and transfer payments from the central government -- and total spending will be about 16% this year. That is close to the shortfall in 2020, when budgets were battered because of a surge in spending to fight the pandemic and lower taxes to support businesses.

That deficit will likely add to already massive debt burdens, both the official borrowings and the hidden ones. However for some provinces the deceleration is a return to more normal growth rates, after the strong rebound in 2021 in reaction to the weak performance in the first half of 2020 during the start of the pandemic.

Read more: China’s Budget Deficit to Be ‘Reasonable,’ Finance Minister Says

Here are some some key findings from the analysis of the budget reports:

Tax Cuts Will Curb Revenue

Zhejiang and a number of other provinces expect aggressive tax cuts to curb revenue growth. At the same time, the regional government and 16 others plan greater general fiscal spending, which is mainly meant for public services such as education and health care, with 12 of them expecting the rise in expenditure to outpace gains in general fiscal income.

“We will have to maintain spending in key areas to stabilize economic growth, support peoples’ livelihoods and expand infrastructure investment,” the Zhejiang government said in its report. “The fiscal challenges are huge.”

Reliance on Central Government Aid

Local authorities will probably have to rely on transfer payments from Beijing to meet their basic spending needs. Tibet, for example, is banking on receiving 176 billion yuan ($28 billion) in “subsidies from the central government” this year, more than eight times its projected general fiscal income.

But smaller and remote areas are finding it increasingly hard to get this money.

“The central government has continued to refine its transfer payment policies” to base it more on competitiveness and factors such as population, economic size and number of government employees, Qinghai’s government said in its report. However, those factors are relatively stable in the province, making it harder to get more money.

In addition, the local government’s agencies aren’t very skilled at planning, preparing and packaging projects, making it “even more difficult” to secure aid, it said.

Read more: Unraveling the Mysteries of China’s Multiple Budgets

Land Sale Revenue to Decline

The property market slump in the past year has hit demand for land, damaging the income of government funds in many provinces in 2021. The funds, which are separate from the provinces’ general fiscal budgets, rely on land sales for about 90% of their income, according to Bloomberg calculations based on government figures, and that revenue is expected to drop in 17 provinces this year.

Read more: Property Crisis Means Chinese Cities Sell Land to Themselves

Sichuan in the southwest forecast a 50% plunge, with central Jiangxi expecting an almost 37% drop, while richer regions like Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu are predicting falls of at least 18%.

“The pressure on land sale revenue will certainly weigh on the overall local and provincial revenue and likely constrain fiscal funding for infrastructure,” said Jack Yuan, senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service.

Debt Burdens Will Rise

The income drop will complicate China’s plan to drive economic growth with infrastructure investment this year, and it means local authorities will have to borrow more to help fund new projects, exacerbating the debt burden that they are keen to shrink.

Susan Chu, senior director at S&P Global Ratings, was cautious about expectations for a large boost to economic growth from government investment in infrastructure.

Even though the authorities repeatedly emphasized infrastructure investment in their reports in the past two years, their actual spending and deficits were not as high as people had expected, she said.

“Unless the economic situation gets worse than in 2020, I don’t think fiscal deficits will be more aggressive than what we saw two years ago,” she said. “The central government wants economic growth -- it also wants systemic stability and financial risks in check.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.