(Bloomberg) -- Steel mills in China’s top producing province of Hebei have been ordered to limit output, in a bid to ensure blue skies for the once-every-five-year Communist Party Congress that starts in Beijing later this month, according to local media.

Cuts of 30% to 50% will be applied to the sintering process, where iron ore is readied for the blast furnace to be forged into steel, outlets including Coke Union Information and Calian reported. The latter said the restrictions will apply from Oct. 14 to Oct. 22. Hebei, which neighbors Beijing, has made headway in reducing capacity in recent years but still accounts for about a fifth of national production.

The week-long congress begins on Oct. 16. Local authorities in the province didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

China typically mandates output curbs for highly polluting industries around the capital to ensure air quality for showcase events, and similar restrictions were ordered for the Beijing Olympics earlier this year. For the steel sector, the timing of the latest curbs is unwelcome, even if they had been expected, as this is the season when mills usually ramp up runs to meet peak demand amid a rebound in construction activity after the summer.

The industry has endured a torrid year, with steel mills sounding the alarm over what they describe as crisis conditions due to poor consumption and plunging profits. Hebei’s main steelmaking city of Tangshan has been hit by virus-related shutdowns, while demand has suffered as the economy has slowed and China’s real-estate crisis has worsened.

The economic toll of China’s property slump and its efforts to contain the pandemic will last for years, according to Bloomberg Economics, which forecasts growth to slip below 5% over the next decade. The Communist Party’s flagship newspaper has endorsed the country’s Covid Zero policy for the second day in a row, dousing hopes that President Xi Jinping will relax controls soon after a key political meeting starting later this week.

A flood of fuel exports from China may provide some relief to a tight global diesel market ahead of sanctions on Russian flows that are expected to squeeze supply even further.

