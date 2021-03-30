(Bloomberg) -- ImToken, a Chinese startup that built one of the most used cryptocurrency wallet apps, has raised $30 million from investors including Qiming Venture Partners and Breyer Capital.

  • The Series B financing round, led by Qiming, also saw participation from venture firms like HashKey, Signum Capital, Longling Capital and existing backer IDG Capital, the startup said on Wednesday.
  • Started in 2016, imToken has 12 million users, who’ve used the platform to stash over $50 billion in crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ether.
  • The company -- which has generated positive cash flow since late 2020 -- plans to grow users to 100 million in five years, and will use the proceeds in R&D, marketing and operations, said founder Ben He.
  • In 2018, IDG led a $10 million Series A investment in He’s outfit.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.