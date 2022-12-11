(Bloomberg) -- Covid is rapidly spreading through Chinese households and offices, especially in the capital, after the country’s pandemic rules were unexpectedly unwound last week. It’s sparked chaos on the ground, straining the medical system and rendering official numbers — that show infections at the lowest in a month — meaningless.

Scenes of disruption are most visible in Beijing, where anecdotal evidence suggest the caseload is many times the government’s tally of 1,133 for Sunday. Long lines have formed outside of hospitals and people are struggling to find medicine, while delivery services have been interrupted as couriers become sick.

State media is urging people not to call Beijing’s emergency medical hotline unless they are severely ill, cautioning that an influx of requests for help is preventing those in critical need of assistance from getting through.

Doctors and nurses at a large hospital in downtown Beijing have been summoned back to work from holiday, according to a medical worker, and those in at least one hospital have been asked to keep reporting for duty even if they’ve caught Covid, if their symptoms are mild, said another. The health-care workers asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

Even as the strain builds, the government’s Covid control infrastructure continues to be dismantled at a rapid pace. In the latest move, a national mobile app that was previously used to track people’s travel history will be scrapped from Tuesday.

The rapid reversal after three years of Covid Zero comes as sub-zero temperatures enables the virus to race through the population and as China’s elderly population remains under-vaccinated, raising concerns that the country’s pivot has come too quickly and with too little preparation. Yet it’s unclear if the government is willing to disclose the true picture of its outbreak: officially, China hasn’t reported any Covid fatalities since the pivot began, and critical cases, which the National Health Commission reports every day, were at the low level of 141 for Sunday.

The about-turn in China has upended economists’ and investors’ expectations, complicating estimates for how its policy changes will affect economic growth.

“The speed of changes on the ground has surprised many, including us,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief China economist Hui Shan wrote in a note Sunday. “Not even a month ago, official outlets were still emphasizing that ‘20 measures’ were about optimizing the implementation of dynamic zero-Covid policy, rather than abandoning it. A few short weeks later, many controls are removed, and the virus seems to be spreading quickly among the population.”

--With assistance from Charlie Zhu.

