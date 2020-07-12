(Bloomberg) --

Emerging markets have a lot going for them right now.

Putting aside the worrying rise in Covid-19 cases, the positive narrative for investors in developing economies remains intact. China’s economy probably returned to growth in the second quarter, putting the yuan -- the current barometer of global risk sentiment -- on course for further gains following its biggest weekly jump since January 2019. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. revised its 12-month forecast of the currency to 6.7 from 7, expecting it to benefit from a weaker dollar.

“China’s domestic fundamentals look increasingly solid,” Goldman strategists, including New York-based Zach Pandl, wrote in a note. “Growth remains sturdy, the virus is reportedly under control, the trade surplus has expanded, and both equity markets and interest rates are moving higher.”

That’s likely to add further momentum to this month’s rally in emerging-market currencies, with the 50-day moving average on an MSCI Inc. gauge now higher than its 100-day counterpart. Developing-nation currencies are cheap and will probably play catch-up with other risky assets as the foreign share of local debt holdings has shrunk to a record low, according to Deutsche Bank AG.

In equities, opportunities for stock selection “still look very good,” even after an MSCI measure climbed to an almost five-month high last week, said Paul Quinsee, J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s New York-based global head of equities.

“Emerging markets still offer reasonable value overall,” he said. “The very fastest-growing companies are expensive, but we can find many high quality investments with solid prospects at attractive prices.”

Here’s what investors will be watching this week:

China’s Recovery

China, the country first hit by the coronavirus pandemic, will probably say Thursday that second-quarter gross domestic product expanded 2.2%, following the historic 6.8% collapse in the first quarter

Industrial production will likely remain in clear expansion, while consensus expects retail sales to be flat in year-over-year terms

The yuan has rebounded more than 1% on a basket basis since the June lows, partly reflecting the confidence in the Chinese economy and partly the lower perceived risk of trade tension with the U.S. Read: Emerging Markets Ready to Roll on With Biden on Top: Macro View

China’s June trade data due Tuesday are likely to show a further easing in the year-on-year contraction in both exports and imports

The extent and longevity of the Chinese rally will come under scrutiny. It remains likely that the Chinese government prefers stronger stocks and a buoyant currency, even though Friday’s whiplash may prompt a minor reversal in sentiment this week

“The offshore yuan rally has more legs to run,” Stephen Innes, Bangkok-based chief market strategist at Axicorp, said in a report. China’s central bank “has maintained its relatively hands-off approach toward the market, not overly fussed about the stronger yuan”

Poland’s Pick

Investors are ignoring the potential for turbulence in the wake of what may be the closest ballot in Poland’s post-communist history. Incumbent Andrzej Duda is battling Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski for the presidency in a runoff ballot on Sunday. While Duda’s victory could initially ease political uncertainty and aid the zloty, BNP Paribas SA says Trzaskowski’s fiscally conservative and pro-European Union approach could be positive for Poland’s markets

Read: Investors May Be Sleepwalking Into Too-Close-to-Call Polish Vote

Poland’s central bank will probably leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% for the second monthly meeting on Tuesday. The central bank has embraced near-zero rates and is in the midst of one of the emerging world’s biggest quantitative-easing programs, with the Polish economy set to suffer its first recession in three decades On Thursday, the central bank will publish core inflation data for June, as well as minutes from the June policy meeting



Other Rate Decisions

Analysts are split on Bank Indonesia’s next move on Thursday. Half the economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the central bank will cut rates 25 basis points as inflation continues to decline, while the others think it would be prudent for it to wait and see. The rupiah has been among the worst-performing Asian currencies in July so far, due to mixed reviews for the central bank’s plans to directly finance government expenditure. Read: Four Reasons Why Indonesia Bonds May Recover Mojo: SEAsia Rates

Also on Thursday, the Bank of Korea will likely stand pat, based on a survey of economists by Bloomberg. A small minority of analysts are expecting a cut on the grounds that economic data continue to fall below the central bank’s published expectations. Korean bonds and the won have remained in a fairly narrow range in the past month, and volatility in the won continues to slip lower in line with the major currencies

Chile’s central bank will keep its key interest rates at 0.5% on Wednesday, according to all the economists surveyed by Bloomberg. While policy makers are unlikely to announce any further asset purchases, they may announce additional liquidity for banks to support credit growth, Bloomberg Economics says

Economic Data

India could release CPI for June on Monday. However, it’s possible that the data won’t be available because of the Covid-related lockdown Indian bonds have remained relatively stable since the crisis began, and the differential with Indonesian bonds remains high -- more than 1.3 standard deviations above the five-year average, according to a study by Bloomberg. The further drop in headline CPI that consensus expects may partly vindicate the strong performance of Indian bonds

On Wednesday, Indonesia and India will release trade data. Although the consensus is for a deterioration both on a month-on-month basis, both trade balances are highly likely to improve for the year as a whole India’s improvement has been especially striking and has caused upward pressure on the rupee -- Asia’s fourth-best performer in July -- narrowly following the yuan and the Philippine peso. The relatively sudden appreciation since the beginning of July has led to debate about whether the central bank is finally allowing the improvement of the balance of payments to be reflected in currency strength

The Philippines might also get its long-awaited remittance data for April. The central bank has forecast a 5% drop for the year as a whole

South Africa’s consumer-price index probably fell to a 16-year low in May, data may show on Wednesday. That would fuel bets on another reduction in the central-bank’s policy rate on July 23, following four cuts this year that have left the rate at a record low

Russia’s industrial production probably contracted 7.2% in June, following May’s 9.6% slump, as the effect of the coronavirus pandemic lingered, data may show Wednesday. The ruble has been among the worst-performing emerging-market currencies in the past month

Brazil’s economic activity index for May, scheduled for publication Tuesday, will probably flag a partial recovery, even as cases of Covid-19 increased. Citigroup expects stability in the real to remain elusive. It’s the world’s worst-performing currency this year

Argentina’s consumer price inflation figures for May are to be released on Wednesday. Bloomberg Economics expects monthly inflation to remain below 2% for the third time, bringing the year-over-year reading to its lowest level since October 2018

On Wednesday, Colombian retail sales for May will show the impact of the lockdown on consumer spending. Even as the government reimposes some virus containment measures in Bogota through Aug. 23, the peso remains the best-performing Latin American currency of the quarter so far.

