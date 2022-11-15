(Bloomberg) -- China’s youth unemployment, already near an all-time high, faces more pressure next year as a record number of graduates enter the labor market.

About 11.58 million students from universities and colleges are expected to graduate in 2023, 0.82 million more than this year’s total, the Ministry of Education said Tuesday. The details came from a joint conference on graduate employment held with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The job market is already tough for young people as the economy struggles with property turmoil along with Covid outbreaks and controls. The surveyed jobless rate for those aged 16-24 hit a record high of 19.9% in July, and remained elevated at 17.9% last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The overall jobless rate for the nation was 5.5% last month.

The education ministry conference called on relevant parties to “resolutely shoulder political responsibility” and take “all out efforts” to boost employment and support entrepreneurship of graduates next year.

“All colleges and universities in various places should do everything possible to promote market-oriented employment,” it concluded, according to details published by the education ministry.

Chinese universities and colleges have been churning out millions of graduates in recent years in numbers roughly 10 times what they were a couple decades ago. While most of them are trained for white-collar jobs, businesses nowadays are creating fewer big-city office jobs for new graduates as China’s economy slows down and its structure shifts.

The government has tried to help the labor market absorb all the new entrants this year with a slew of measures, including incentives for business to keep jobs and a pledge of loan support and tax breaks for those who want to start their own business.

Still, the labor market stress has showed little signs of easing.

To keep the overall jobless rate under 5.5%, the nation has aimed this year to create 11 million new urban jobs. It created 8.98 million jobs in the first eight months of the year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, though from September the agency stopped providing monthly figures.

