China’s Recovery, Swiss Rejection, Biden’s Picks: Eco Day
China's economic rebound is gathering pace toward the end of the year, with an official gauge of manufacturing rising faster than expected in November
- China’s economic rebound is gathering pace toward the end of the year, with an official gauge of manufacturing rising faster than expected in November
- Swiss voters rejected two proposals that had the potential to alter the corporate landscape of a country known for low taxes and light-touch regulation
- President-elect Joe Biden wants to reverse a decades-long trend of workers getting less of the economic pie. His best bet for achieving that could rest with a Republican: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
- Meantime, Biden is turning to longtime Democratic policy staffer Neera Tanden to lead his Office of Management and Budget and Cecilia Rouse to head the Council of Economic Advisers, people familiar with the process said
- Turkey’s coronavirus-battered economy probably fared better than most peers in the third quarter, driven by a stimulus campaign that sacrificed the lira and price stability
- The pandemic is set to widen the gulf between the richest and poorest parts of Russia as the government pushes the country’s far-flung regions to fend more for themselves
- The extraordinary expansion in central banks’ balance sheets over the past decade poses a challenge to the independence of monetary policy, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said
