(Bloomberg) -- China has handed out more value-added tax rebates this year than all of what it refunded in the last three years combined, the government said, as authorities try to help businesses weather Covid and other economic headwinds.

More than 2.3 trillion yuan ($325 billion) worth of VAT that had been collected previously was returned to taxpayers this year through Nov. 10, said Cai Zili, chief auditor of the State Taxation Administration and head of its Revenue Planning and Accounting Department, at a briefing Wednesday.

The government refunded 1.2 trillion yuan worth of such taxes from 2019 through 2021, according to figures posted on the administration’s website earlier this year.

Manufacturers were the biggest beneficiaries of the rebates, receiving nearly 27%, he said. The transportation sector got 15%, while retailers and wholesellers obtained almost 8%.

Combined with tax cuts and delays given on tax payments, the value of tax breaks distributed through Nov. 10 has exceeded 3.7 trillion yuan, said Wang Daoshu, a deputy head of the administration, at the briefing.

China introduced a massive tax relief program earlier this year to bolster the economy. Since then growth has come under even more pressure from Covid-related disruptions, a property slump and slowing exports. The tax measures have placed government finances under unprecedented strain, with the budget deficit ballooning to nearly $1 trillion in the first 10 months of the year, a record high.

The tax breaks “helped market entities to overcome the difficulties and live through hard times,” Wang said, adding that the measures have “contributed to the recovery of the economy.”

Wang said the growth in corporate equipment purchases through Nov. 10 accelerated to 4.9% year-on-year, up from a 3.9% increase in the first half of 2022. That suggests the measures have allowed companies to keep expanding, he added.

Tourism, civil aviation, railway and road transportation -- which were hit the hardest by Covid outbreaks -- received 509 billion yuan in value-added tax rebates, Cai said. The country’s smallest businesses got 918 billion yuan.

The relief “played an important supporting role safeguarding market entities and employment,” he said.

