(Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is set to further bolster Thailand’s bonds, which are bouncing back from their Covid-induced losses amid signs inflation is peaking.

Baht-denominated sovereign debt has jumped nearly 15% since the end of September, the best return in emerging Asia for dollar-based investors after South Korea, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The rally may gather further momentum as the market looks to have already priced in all the likely interest-rate hikes from the central bank.

The Bank of Thailand has increased its key rate by 75 basis points starting in August to tackle inflation. Policy makers will increase the benchmark by another 50 basis points by the second quarter before pausing, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The market has almost fully priced in the extra half-percentage point move, with the two-year note yielding nearly 50 basis points above the policy rate. That compares with an average spread between the two of close to zero in the five years before Covid.

Peaking Inflation

The need for further tightening is becoming less acute as inflation looks to be peaking. The annual consumer price index has come in below economists’ estimates in each of the five months through November and has dropped from its peak of 7.86% in August. The government announced Thursday that the electricity tariff rate for household users will be maintained from the January to April period.

“Core inflation could reach the peak as early as this quarter, which is why the Bank of Thailand does not face as much pressure from inflation compared to the US and other central banks,” said Poon Panichpibool, a strategist at Krung Thai Bank Pcl in Bangkok.

Optimism surrounding China’s reopening has been one of the drivers behind the return of foreign flows into Thailand. China is one of the largest sources of tourists into the Southeast Asian country, and is one of its largest trading partners.

Stronger Baht

The prospect of China’s recovery along with the weakening dollar have seen the baht strengthen more than 6% over the past three months. The currency appreciated to 34.489 on Thursday, the strongest since June.

Despite the gains, the baht still appears relatively undervalued, with its real effective exchange rate 4% below its five-year average.

Global funds have poured $3.2 billion into Thai bonds since the end of September, after pulling money out in four of the previous five months.

“China’s reopening will be supportive of Thai bonds via attractive expected currency returns, which will lure in foreign investors,” said Poon Panichpibool, a strategist at Krung Thai Bank Pcl in Bangkok. Global funds “anticipate the baht to appreciate to the 33 per dollar level earlier than expected,” he said.

(Updates prices in second paragraph and with tariff announcement in the fifth.)

