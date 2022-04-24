(Bloomberg) -- China’s property crisis has triggered an unprecedented wave of defaults in the world’s second-largest debt market. That means for some companies hired to clean up the fallout, business couldn’t be better.

Restructuring and financial advisers ranging from Alvarez & Marsal Inc. to boutique firms such as Admiralty Harbour Capital Ltd. have been expanding their Asia teams faster than ever to keep pace with the demand. They are now vying for growing opportunities as some of the biggest names in Chinese real estate including China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. undergo a historic revamp after failing to pay creditors.

The arrival of these experts is a pivotal moment, as well as a sign of maturity, for China’s relatively young credit market. As authorities push for a durable fix to reduce financial risks without triggering a systemic collapse, troubled companies long used to being rescued by the state are realizing Beijing will no longer stop them from going bust. The message is clear: Defaults are crucial to curb moral hazard and reprice risk despite the short-term pain.

“For a very long period of time, there was almost a myth that the government just won’t let anyone fall over,” said William Liu, regional managing partner for Asia at Linklaters LLP in Hong Kong. “Now that has changed. The government is now much more open about self-help and letting those companies go through restructurings. If you have a problem, then you sort it out.”

Bloomberg News spoke to some of the experts helping oversee China’s high-profile debt restructurings to find out how they are approaching the challenges and opportunities in this crucial phase.

Talent Crunch

A constraint on resources is the biggest challenge facing all players in the industry, according to Liu.

“There’s a limited pool of talent, but suddenly the demand has increased in a way that no one really anticipated even six months ago,” he said. “There were only a few firms that focus on cross-border restructuring, and I don’t think anyone has been preparing for such pick-up of cases from China.”

The movement of staff and teams between different firms, particularly in the past half-year or so, is very reflective of the industry’s hunger for people, said Cosimo Borrelli, managing director and head of Asia Pacific and the Caribbean for restructuring at Kroll Inc. “There aren’t enough people to go around, and the subsequent impact on waging cost inflation is telling.”

Holistic Plan

China’s real-estate industry is by far the the biggest bucket for distress, according to Ron Thompson, managing director and head of the Asia restructuring practice at Alvarez & Marsal. The executive, who joined a team of three in April 2018 when hired by the New-York based company, has since expanded his crew to more than 30 in Asia, with about 25 focused on Hong Kong and China.

“Having folks who understand what the banks are going to do and how they look at it and do more of a holistic plan to include your whole balance sheet rather than just your bonds is beneficial,” Thompson said. That’s important because if banks aren’t happy they can freeze accounts and call default, he said.

Some clients are surprised when one of the first questions his firm asks is about involvement of banks, and while property sector stress is “more of a bond story than a bank story, some of the better names are getting impacted and it’s impacting the banks,” he said.

The defaults and distress are being “carefully managed,” said Kroll’s Borrelli. The firm, which has a team of 40 to 50 people in Beijing and Shanghai, is involved in around eight ongoing construction projects in China. “At the moment, all of those projects are up and running, back on track,” he said. “Government and regulatory assistance across China has played a big part in that.”

Rebuilding Trust

The biggest hurdle for borrowers is often saying “I am in trouble and I actually need creditors’ help and support,” according to Thompson.

“As a financial adviser, one of the greatest things they can do for their bondholder client or company is bridge the gap, create trust in the plan and confidence that if a creditor is going to do forbearance the plan will work,” he said.

There’s a good chance trust is undermined frequently because company management lacks good grasp of the situation, said Thompson. “It isn’t the fault of the companies or management, it’s just completely new territory for them.”

Quick and Dirty

Chinese developers have increasingly opted for debt-revamp solutions to extend maturities and avoid default. While a full-blown restructuring deal normally takes at least 12 months, a “quick and dirty” capital-market solution such as exchange offers or consent solicitations can be done within two months, said Patrick Liu, co-founder and chief executive officer of Admiralty Harbour Capital.

“In most situations the companies are just buying some time, but that is really important,” said Liu. “If they are lucky with the environment, buying time can actually save them.” Hong Kong-based Admiralty Harbour, involved in many high-profile restructuring cases such as Evergrande’s, roughly tripled its staff size from 2018’s founding to 33 by the end of last year.

A&M’s Thompson views quick-fix deals as opportunities for future holistic restructuring cases. No investor wants to accept less than what’s owed or agree to an extension, and then six months later be in the same position, he said. Eventually there’s a time to “face the music.”

Beyond Developers

Though the pool of new opportunities in the property sector is shrinking after so many payment failures, many others are opening up as credit risks run beyond developers, the advisers said.

Potential new areas in China such as the education sector and local government financing vehicles may offer new distressed or restructuring cases “as soon as the next few months,” said Linklaters’ Liu. The firm’s restructuring and insolvency team in Asia has doubled in size the past two years. For the next several, Liu said he’s targeting to annually increase regional revenue by at least 10% to 12%.

Locales like Asia have been on a 15-year debt binge, and private credit markets not only filled the gap where banks retreated but stepped in exponentially, said Kroll’s Borrelli. “We are heading into totally unchartered waters,” he said. “This will require some attention. And, the private credit market has fueled beyond just real estate.”

