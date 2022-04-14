(Bloomberg) -- Road King Infrastructure Ltd. and CVC Capital Partners are considering options for a toll road business that could be valued at about $1 billion in a potential transaction, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are working with a financial adviser on a strategic review that could involve a potential initial public offering for Road King Expressway International Holdings Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. An IPO could take place in Hong Kong or Singapore, one of the people said.

CVC may also consider selling all or part of its 25% stake in RKE, as the business is known, the people said.

RKE is a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-listed Road King, which is focused on property development in mainland China and in the former British colony. Shares of Road King Infrastructure have dropped about 4.3% this year, valuing the firm at about $653 million.

Considerations are preliminary and Road King and CVC could decide against pursuing any strategic option, the people said. A representative for CVC declined to comment, while Road King couldn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

RKE operates five expressways in mainland China and three in Indonesia spanning about 600 kilometers in total, according to Road King’s 2021 annual report.

CVC first invested in RKE in 2018, when it bought a 25% stake for about $255 million to help expand the toll road business.

