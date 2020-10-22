(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

China’s top policy makers meet next week to hammer out an economic blueprint that should offer clues on how the leadership plans to pivot to greater self-sufficiency

The Bank of England talks so much about negative interest rates that it might avoid having to actually use them

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell for a third time in four weeks, suggesting a recovering labor market

China is going all out in remembrance of its participation against the U.S. in the Korean War, sending a message to Washington

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are “just about there” on a key piece of a coronavirus package

Oil demand could see “lasting impacts” from the coronavirus while modest gains are projected in metals and agriculture prices

The U.K. is set to sign a trade deal with Japan in Tokyo on Friday

Overseas borrowers have flocked to the dollar, from Indonesia to Colombia and Nissan Motor Co. to Manila’s water utility

The Bank of Israel will buy 35 billion shekels ($10.3 billion) more in government bonds and provide cheap credit for small businesses

Turkey raised the upper bound of its interest-rate corridor but unexpectedly left its benchmark on hold, risking further volatility in the lira as the central bank sticks with its stealth tightening

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to raise the legal age for marriage of women carry “enormous” economic and social gains

