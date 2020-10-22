Oct 22, 2020
China’s Self-Reliance, 1986 Goal, Jobless Claims Drop: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
- China’s top policy makers meet next week to hammer out an economic blueprint that should offer clues on how the leadership plans to pivot to greater self-sufficiency
- The Bank of England talks so much about negative interest rates that it might avoid having to actually use them
- The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell for a third time in four weeks, suggesting a recovering labor market
- China is going all out in remembrance of its participation against the U.S. in the Korean War, sending a message to Washington
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are “just about there” on a key piece of a coronavirus package
- Oil demand could see “lasting impacts” from the coronavirus while modest gains are projected in metals and agriculture prices
- The U.K. is set to sign a trade deal with Japan in Tokyo on Friday
- Overseas borrowers have flocked to the dollar, from Indonesia to Colombia and Nissan Motor Co. to Manila’s water utility
- The Bank of Israel will buy 35 billion shekels ($10.3 billion) more in government bonds and provide cheap credit for small businesses
- Turkey raised the upper bound of its interest-rate corridor but unexpectedly left its benchmark on hold, risking further volatility in the lira as the central bank sticks with its stealth tightening
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to raise the legal age for marriage of women carry “enormous” economic and social gains
