(Bloomberg) -- A private gauge of China’s services activity continued to expand in November, easing some concern about the economic outlook.

The Caixin services purchasing managers’ index rose to 51.5 last month from 50.4 in October, Caixin and S&P Global said in a statement Tuesday. That was above the consensus estimate among economists of 50.5. A reading over 50 indicates expansion from the prior month, while a number below that suggests contraction.

New orders grew at the fastest since August, the statement added, serving as the main driver propping up services activity.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index pared a drop of 0.9% to trade down 0.6% as of 10 a.m. in Shanghai. The yuan was little changed at 7.1455 per dollar.

Official data last week showed both manufacturing and services activities shrank in November, bolstering expectations the government would need to do more to support a faltering recovery. The services sector is a major jobs creator in the world’s second-largest economy and has mostly been a bright spot as the nation tries to move past the pandemic era.

The private survey results have been better than the official polls for several months this year, in part due to their different sample sizes and the coverage of companies in different sectors of the supply chain.

