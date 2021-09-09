(Bloomberg) -- China’s Shanghai Composite Index surpassed a February peak with its ninth daily rise in 11 sessions, as real estate and conglomerate stocks drove the rally.

The equities gauge jumped as much as 0.6% to 3714.2 points, on track to close at the highest level since August 2015. Real estate developer Metro Land Corp., which has a stake in a company that is set to be transferred to China’s new stock exchange in Beijing, is the best performer in the index. It jumped by the 10% daily limit for the sixth straight session.

Traders are betting on monetary policy loosening by the People’s Bank of China in the coming months, such as a further cut in lenders’ reserve requirement ratio, to shore up China’s economic growth that’s shown signs of a slowdown.

Such easing measures would unleash liquidity into the market and typically trigger positive responses from cyclical stocks.

China’s other key stock index CSI 300, which tracks larger companies in the nation, advanced as much as 0.6% on Friday. It is still about 14% below its February peak.

The underperformance of Chinese big-cap stocks came after earnings of smaller-cap shares posted higher growth rates in the second quarter. Firms in the CSI 300 Index saw their net income rise 23% on average in the period, while their smaller peers in the CSI 500 Index reported a 44% increase, according to Guotai Junan Securities report in August.

