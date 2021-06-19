(Bloomberg) -- The airport in Shenzhen, a Chinese city neighboring Hong Kong, tightened controls on entry to its facilities after a restaurant employee was found to carry the delta coronavirus variant.

All visitors to the terminals and ground traffic center must provide a negative nucleic-acid test administered within the prior 48 hours, according to a statement posted on Shenzhen Airport Group’s WeChat account. The measure, effective from 1:00 p.m. Saturday local time, comes on top of existing requirements such as temperature checks and scanning of QR codes that track a person’s health status, it added.

Airlines will adjust the city’s inbound and outbound flights accordingly, the statement said.

Early Saturday morning, the city’s health authority said in a statement that a 21-year-old restaurant waitress at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport was confirmed to be infected by the Covid-19 delta variant.

China Friday reported 30 new virus cases, including six local transmissions in the southern province of Guangdong. Those included two each in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, one in Foshan and one in Dongguan, according to a statement posted on the Health Commission of Guangdong Province’s website.

