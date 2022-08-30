(Bloomberg) -- Fresh off an historic drought that caused major power shortages, Sichuan province is now being hit by floods.

The southwestern province, one of China’s most populous, has evacuated more than 119,000 people due to the downpours, according to a People’s Daily report posted on the provincial government website. Officials have announced heavy rain warnings and flood control responses in some cities and counties, and have dispatched additional emergency forces.

The heavy rainfall poses dangers of landslides and floods, but it’s helping to lower temperatures and air-conditioning demand, as well as filling parched reservoirs in the hydropower-dependent province. It’s also threatening to crimp some economic activity, however, with authorities asking 324 mines, including 60 coal operations, to withdraw more than 5,000 workers as a safety precaution.

China’s Historic Drought Spawns Power Crisis in Test for Xi

Sichuan announced Sunday that it began restoring power to factories after two weeks of curtailments caused by high temperatures and low hydropower generation after it received the least rainfall since at least the 1960s from July. Neighboring Chongqing, which also enforced industrial power cuts, is now also under a rain storm alert.

