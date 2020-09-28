(Bloomberg) -- Sina Corp. agreed to go private in a pact with New Wave Holdings Ltd. at $43.30 a share in cash, a higher offer from the entity led by the Chinese social media company’s chairman and chief executive officer, Charles Chao.

The Beijing-based company said the offer represented a 7.7% premium to its closing price on Sept. 25 and implied an equity value for the company of $2.59 billion. It’s also an increase from an original buyout proposal New Wave made in July at $41 a share.

Chinese companies that once pursued the recognition and liquidity of listing their shares in the U.S. have shown an increasing appetite to turn instead to their home markets. Qihoo 360 Technology Co. delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in July 2016 and then sold shares in Shanghai in 2018 as 360 Security Technology Inc.

A number of Chinese tech firms have since delisted from U.S. exchanges or turned to other markets to sell shares amid growing scrutiny by regulators. Tencent Holdings Ltd. offered in July to buy out and take private search engine Sogou Inc. in a $2.1 billion deal. 58.com Inc. agreed to be bought out by a private equity consortium for $8.7 billion.

Sina went public in 2000 on Nasdaq during the dotcom boom. Its shares are little changed this year.

