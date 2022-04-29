(Bloomberg) -- China’s small businesses faced a severe cash crunch in the first quarter and a growing number are expecting more problems to come if the country’s Covid outbreaks aren’t controlled, a Peking University survey showed.

About 40% of the small and micro businesses in China that responded to the survey said they expected to run out of cash within a month, according to a report by the university, Ant Group Research Institute and MYbank. The survey was conducted in March and received 16,529 responses.

That was higher than the 33.2% of firms that reported similar cash problems in the fourth quarter of last year. Some 80% of respondents to the March survey said they expected cash flow problems in three months or less.

Small firms are “in a very difficult situation,” the report said. “This means a large number of small and micro businesses will face the risk of going bankrupt if outbreaks continue for more than a month in areas affected by the pandemic.”

Companies are dealing with insufficient demand, high costs, and disruptions from Covid outbreaks, according to the report.

While the government has repeatedly pledged to support small businesses, two-thirds of the survey respondents said they had not received preferential policy treatment. About 83% of respondents said they did not contribute to social insurance funds and around 60% do not need to pay taxes, meaning that they won’t benefit from the tax breaks or suspensions of insurance payments that the government has announced.

