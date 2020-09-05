(Bloomberg) -- Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. said its technology is not for military use after Reuters reported that the Trump administration was considering adding SMIC to a trade blacklist.

“The company manufactures semiconductors and provides services solely for civilian and commercial end-users and end-uses. We have no relationship with the Chinese military,” SMIC said in a statement Saturday. “Any assumptions of the company’s ties with the Chinese military are untrue statements and false accusations.”

The Defense Department is working with other agencies to determine whether to make the move against SMIC, which would force U.S. suppliers to seek a special license before shipping to the company, according to the Reuters report Friday.

In August, the White House slapped new restrictions on exports to Huawei Technologies Co., and is also considering restrictions on exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and other technologies.

Read more: China’s Chip Executives Worry They’re Next on U.S. Hit List

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.