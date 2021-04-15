(Bloomberg) -- Soaring coal prices in China are making mining companies prioritize output ahead of safety, a government safety agency said amid a spate of deadly accidents.

A massive rescue operation is underway to try to save 21 miners trapped in a flooded underground shaft in Xinjiang, after 12 people died in accidents in Guizhou and Shanxi last week. Companies may have been too eager to produce coal as prices rise, leading to unsafe practices, the National Mine Safety Administration said in a Thursday statement.

The miners represent the human toll of commodity inflation in China, where a booming post-pandemic economy is boosting demand and prices for everything from steel to eggs. Just last week, the National Development and Reform Commission asked coal producers to maximize output to avoid shortages as prices soared to seasonal records.

Now those high prices are being blamed as one of the reasons for lax safety. The three most recent accidents reflected poor supervision and awareness of regulations, the administration said. Employees at the Xinjiang mine were aware of flooding risks, and yet continued to dig at a rate of 9 meters (30 feet) per shift, and there was also insufficient expertise among the staff.

While mining accidents are not uncommon in China, the industry has dramatically improved, with annual deaths falling from the thousands to the low hundreds in recent years.

Futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange traded at 751.6 yuan ($115) a ton at the midday trading break on Thursday, near the record-high closing price for the front-month contract hit in December.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.