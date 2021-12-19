(Bloomberg) -- Solar firms in China fell Monday after a $2 trillion U.S. economic plan with crucial climate provisions suffered a potentially fatal setback in Congress.

Trina Solar Co. fell as much as 7.7% and Longi Green Energy Technology Co. slipped as much as 3.3% in Shanghai. The Build Back Better Act, rejected in a surprising decision by Senator Joe Manchin, would have included a record $550 billion for climate measures in the U.S., the world’s second-biggest market for renewable energy after China.

“This is our last, best chance to tackle the climate crisis,” said Lori Lodes, executive director of clean energy lobbyist Climate Power. “Our country, our economy and future generations cannot afford Congress to kick the can down the road any longer.”

Read more: Green Stocks Drop on Rejection of U.S. Bill With Record Funding

As passed by the House in November, the bill would have set aside roughly $300 billion to expand tax credits for renewable power, biofuels, energy efficiency and electric vehicles. The bill also included an increase in tax credits for power plants and other facilities that employ carbon capture technologies, and new tax credits for energy storage, transmission projects and hydrogen production.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.