(Bloomberg) -- China spent 72% more on Russian energy purchases in June from a year earlier, as higher prices due to the war in Ukraine raised its import bill for oil, gas and coal.

Chinese buyers spent a combined $6.4 billion, up from $3.7 billion in the same month the previous year, according to customs data released on Wednesday. It brings China’s total outlay on Russian energy from March to June to $25.3 billion, nearly double the $13.5 billion spent in the same four months of 2021.

China is purchasing more energy from its strategic ally, sometimes at discounted rates, as other nations shun Russian goods as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. But, while China has delivered more money for oil, gas and coal to President Vladimir Putin’s coffers than any other nation since the start of the war, its spending is still dwarfed by Europe as a bloc, according to a report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air last month.

Compared to the previous month, China raised the volume of its imports of Russian coal and gas in June, as buyers leaned more heavily on Russia for power-generating fuels. However, China did cut back on its purchases of Russian crude.

The increases in coal and gas came despite a broader slump in China’s imports of the two products due to sky-high international prices and elevated domestic production. China’s total crude purchases also fell in June as the economy struggled to shake off its Covid-induced torpor.

The bill for Russian oil imports was also lower in June from the previous month as refiners sought fewer cargoes, and harsh virus restrictions suppressed demand for transportation fuels. Russian crude flows diverting from Europe to Asian countries have faltered from the highs recorded in mid-April, according to tanker tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.

Tonnages from Russia for June with comparisons:

China’s crude imports from Russia declined to 7.28 million tons from 8.42m tons in May, although they were still higher than last year’s 6.65 million tons

Total coal imports from Russia rose to 5.3 million tons, compared to 5 million tons last year and 4.7 million tons in May Coking coal imports for steel mills were nearly 1.7 million tons, compared to 1.16 million tons last year and 1.71 million tons in May

Liquefied natural gas imports rose to 521k tons, compared to 321k tons last year, and 397k tons in May China has stopped publishing volumes for imported pipeline gas data this year



