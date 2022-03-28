China’s State Companies to Give Rent Relief to SMEs Hit by Covid

(Bloomberg) -- China’s state owned enterprises managed by the central government will waive rentals for six months for small and mid-sized firms in the services industries affected by Covid outbreaks.

Those located in areas categorized as medium or high-risk due to Covid infections will receive the rent relief, according to a notice published Monday on the official website of the state asset watchdog.

Services SMEs in low-risk areas will be given three-month rent relief, the notice by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said.

Read More: China’s Economy Faces New Blow From Shanghai Lockdown (1)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.