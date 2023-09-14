(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s investigation into Chinese electric vehicle subsidies will hurt Europe’s economy and climate goals, according to Communist Party tabloid Global Times.

Protectionist measures won’t help the European car industry and will only make it more costly for consumers to purchase EVs, the Global Times said in a commentary published late Wednesday. That “will only pass on costs to European consumers and hinder the realization of Europe’s climate goals.”

The EU’s probe — announced Wednesday — could take as much as nine months and would probably lead to new EU tariffs on imports of EVs from China.

“Trade protectionism will become a poison for the European economy,” the Global Times said, arguing that the price advantage of these cars is due to a more competitive supply chain, technology and logistics, not government subsidies.

Europe and China should cooperate in the car industry as the latter remains an important market, according to the commentary. “Europe’s auto industry cannot afford a ‘trade war’ with China,” and any dispute between the two will only make American automakers the biggest winners, it said.

China has various tools to hit back if the EU takes unfair actions, according to the commentary, which didn’t specify any specific retaliatory measure.

European carmakers sell a lot of cars in China, but the majority of those are built in the country, not imported from overseas.

