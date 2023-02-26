(Bloomberg) -- The city of Tangshan, a steelmaking hub in north China, has started production restrictions to try to clear its skies ahead of some major political meetings in the country.

A so-called level-two emergency response begins Sunday, when Tangshan, 150 kilometers (93 miles) east of Beijing, expects medium or heavy air pollution, according to a statement on the local government website on Saturday.

Industrial producers must follow relevant guidance for reducing emissions, it said. A-rated firms under environmental performance reviews can decide on their own the emission cuts and those on a “white list” of supervision are not obliged to limit output. The statement didn’t list any companies.

The central committee of the Chinese Community Party started a three-day plenum Sunday and the annual session of the country’s top legislature starts early next month.

Tangshan authorities also asked children and the elderly to stay indoors. The government didn’t specify when the measures will end.

