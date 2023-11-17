(Bloomberg) -- A fall in China’s inbound foreign direct investment worsened through the first 10 months of the year, underscoring the difficulty Beijing faces in attracting foreigners even as it touts a more open environment.

Actually utilized FDI through October dropped 9.4% in yuan terms from the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce. That was bigger than the 8.4% decline through September.

The data follows other figures from earlier this month showing a measure of new foreign investment in China — direct investment liabilities — contracting for the first time on record.

The growing slump underscores China’s challenges in bringing in foreign investment, even as President Xi Jinping continues to portray a business-friendly image. In written remarks Thursday to the APEC CEO Summit in San Francisco, the Chinese leader said his government would take more “heart-warming” measures to attract foreign nationals to the world’s second-largest economy.

The government has embarked on a big push in recent months to lure foreign investment back to the country. In August, Beijing introduced a sweeping plan to allay fears about doing business in China, including pledges to offer overseas firms better tax treatment and make it easier for them to obtain visas.

But Beijing’s pledges have rung hollow for some firms, with foreign business groups decrying “promise fatigue” amid skepticism about whether meaningful policy support is forthcoming. They also have incentive to repatriate earnings overseas because of the wide gap in interest rates between China and the US, which may be pushing them to seek higher returns elsewhere.

Analysts have said the commerce ministry figures don’t include reinvested earnings of existing foreign firms, and have less volatility than the direct investment liability data published by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

