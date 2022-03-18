(Bloomberg) -- China’s government is still struggling with officials fabricating data even after a crackdown on the problem in recent years, the country’s discipline and anti-corruption watchdog said.

While there’s been some improvement in the situation due to the crackdown, the problem hasn’t gone away, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection’s newspaper said in an article later carried on the commission’s website. Unscrupulous officials at statistics departments who commit “data corruption” or fabricate data for personal gain will be punished, the article warned.

“In recent years, the National Statistics Bureau has resolutely punished and exposed violations of laws and regulations, which has had an initial deterrent effect,” the story said, citing an unnamed CCDI official. “But based on the cases, there’s still a large problem of persistent statistics fabrication.”

China’s statistics authorities have long been criticized for releasing dodgy data and overestimating economic growth, population and many other indicators. In the past few years, provinces including Liaoning, Jilin, Tianjin and Inner Mongolia were forced to revise data after they were found to have inflated economic statistics.

The head of NBS said in 2018 that these problems were all in the past, but suspicions remain about government massaging the numbers. Just this week, economists questioned the surprisingly strong growth data for January and February, with at least some of those reports then deleted from social media and the internet.

Some regions have used fabricated statistics to promote a false picture of development and used increasingly subtle ways to intervene in the data, according to the CCDI release Friday. The major cause of such problems is that some areas are unable to effectively generate high-quality growth and some officials still see economic growth as the only criteria for political promotion and so resort to faking the numbers, the story said.

The breadth of fake data has increased and now includes research and development and data on energy intensity and carbon emissions, according to the report. That was based on a CCDI investigation at the National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top economic planner.

Nationwide in 2020, authorities penalized 605 government officials involved in 70 statistics-related cases uncovered by the NBS, according to a statement on the website of a city in Shandong. Punishments included warnings, demotion or being fired from their positions. Authorities also fined 790 companies a combined 29 million yuan ($4.5 million) for violating statistics laws.

