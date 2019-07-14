(Bloomberg) -- China’s nervy stock market is about to be hit with $5.4 billion in fresh supply.

The risk that a new trading venue in Shanghai will drain liquidity from existing shares is one of the top concerns keeping investors in China awake at night. Throw in worsening economic data, excessive large-cap valuations and selling from overseas funds, and Chinese shares are among the world’s worst performers since Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agreed to resume trade talks.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.7% last week, its worst showing in two months. The biggest of the declines came after news that the highly anticipated technology board will start trading on July 22 -- only eight months after Xi announced the project. Investors are now looking to the upcoming reporting season for clues on how corporate China is holding up, following a flurry of profit warnings earlier this year.

"Domestic problems are dragging down A shares," said Sun Zheng, an analyst at China Development Bank Securities Co. "The market could enter a longer correction if we don’t see earnings support."

Some 577 companies, including the tech board debutantes, have applied to list on the mainland this year, already twice last year’s total, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The number of applicants jumped by nearly seven times year-on-year in June. A surge in new options tends to drag cash away from other stocks, and the 25 tech board companies are set to raise about 20% more than initially planned.

Foreign investors sold a combined 4 billion yuan ($580 million) of Chinese equities via the trading links with Shanghai and Shenzhen last week, the most since May. JPMorgan Asset Management is among those selling emerging-market assets due to worries about the trade war.

Consumer staples have been the best performers in China over the past two weeks on bets domestic consumption will hold up. The rally has made some of the more popular stocks expensive on a price-to-earnings basis, a sign that the market may be peaking unless profit growth accelerates. Liquor makers Wuliangye Yibin Co. and Kweichow Moutai Co. are near the highest multiples in more than a year.

The surprise government takeover of Baoshang Bank Co. in May has had a ripple effect on lending conditions, making it more expensive for corporates to borrow. Investors are concerned that small- and mid-cap companies will see lower earnings because they have to pay more for funding, said Yan Kaiwen, analyst at China Fortune Securities.

