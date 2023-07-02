(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in China underperformed their peers in Japan by the widest gap in 15 years as investors fretted over an unsatisfactory economic recovery and awaited the rollout of more meaningful stimulus.

The CSI 300 Index slid 5.2% during the second quarter as foreign investors made their first net outflow from China’s onshore equity market since the end of Covid curbs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average, meanwhile, soared 18% during the quarter amid a surge in demand from overseas investors, confidence in corporate governance and a weak yen.

