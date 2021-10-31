China’s Stressed Developers Face $2 Billion Bond Bill This Month
Who will survive in China’s property sector is becoming a key question for investors as the country’s credit market undergoes its biggest shakeout in years.
A surge in Chinese junk dollar bond yields in October, briefly reaching 20%, has made it all but impossible for stressed developers to refinance their maturing debt. Such firms have just over $2 billion of onshore and dollar-bond payments due in November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At least four builders defaulted last month, while China Evergrande Group twice averted that fate by paying overdue coupons at the 11th hour.
Grace periods end this month for the developer on another $148 million of dollar bond interest payments, while $82.5 million comes due at Evergrande unit Scenery Journey Ltd.
Below is a week-by-week calendar for bond interest and principal payments due for developers whose debt offers the worst year-to-date returns on a Bloomberg index of China high-yield dollar bonds. Some coupons may have grace periods unless otherwise stated, and the data excludes defaulted firms.
Week 1 (Nov. 1-7) - $104 million
Week 2 (Nov. 8-14) - $1.15 billion including puttables
Week 3 (Nov. 15-21) - $594 million
Week 4 (Nov. 22-28) - $243 million
Week 5 (Nov. 29-Dec. 5)
